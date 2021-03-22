How one doctor’s love for poetry helps him communicate with patients better

Fady Joudah:

As a young boy, I remember feeling I needed to become a doctor because the world or my immediate family needed compassion and support.

I remember this moment very well, actually, in the kitchen, we were living at the time in Benghazi, Libya. And I had broken out and said: "Don't worry. When I'm older, I will be a doctor and I will have a big house. We will all live there together. And if anyone falls ill, I will take care of you."

(LAUGHTER)