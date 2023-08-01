How opioid settlement money led to a legal battle in Ohio

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Cat Wise
Mike Fritz
In Ohio, a state with one of the highest overdose death rates in the nation, a private foundation has been set up to distribute opioid settlement funds over several years. But as special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Mike Fritz report for our ongoing series, “America Addicted,” some have raised concerns that the public will be left out of the process.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
