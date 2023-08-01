How opioid settlement money led to a legal battle in Ohio

Cat Wise
By —

Cat Wise

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Audio

In Ohio, a state with one of the highest overdose death rates in the nation, a private foundation has been set up to distribute opioid settlement funds over several years. But as special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Mike Fritz report for our ongoing series, “America Addicted,” some have raised concerns that the public will be left out of the process.

Listen to this Segment

Cat Wise
By —

Cat Wise

@CatWisePDX
Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch