August 1, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump is indicted in the federal probe over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Also: Exploring the White House’s efforts to change military protocols for investigating sexual assault, a legal battle in Ohio over opioid settlement money, and World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain on the rising risks of starvation.

