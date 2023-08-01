Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump is indicted in the federal probe over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Also: Exploring the White House’s efforts to change military protocols for investigating sexual assault, a legal battle in Ohio over opioid settlement money, and World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain on the rising risks of starvation.
