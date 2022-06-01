How other nations have dealt with gun safety following mass shootings

Nick Schifrin
Dan Sagalyn
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Canada unveiled legislation this week that would freeze new handgun purchases and create a mandatory buyback program for semi-automatic rifles. The announcement coincided with the funerals for 19 victims of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, but it was years in the making. Nick Schifrin reports on how other nations responded to their own mass shootings.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
