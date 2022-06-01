How other nations have dealt with gun safety following mass shootings

Nick Schifrin
Canada unveiled legislation this week that would freeze new handgun purchases and create a mandatory buyback program for semi-automatic rifles. The announcement coincided with the funerals for 19 victims of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, but it was years in the making. Nick Schifrin reports on how other nations responded to their own mass shootings.

