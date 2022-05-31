Questions persist as the Justice Department reviews police response to the Uvalde shooting

Leave your feedback
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it is launching an investigation of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde shooting. Juliette Kayyem, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and author "The Devil Never Sleeps," joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: