Questions persist as the Justice Department reviews police response to the Uvalde shooting

Audio

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it is launching an investigation of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde shooting. Juliette Kayyem, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and author "The Devil Never Sleeps," joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: