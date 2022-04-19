How people are responding to end of transit mask mandates

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Audio

For the first time in two years, many airplane passengers are flying maskless. While the Biden administration has said it is considering an appeal of the federal court order issued yesterday against the mask mandate for trains, planes and buses, which was set to expire May 3, businesses, local jurisdictions and passengers are making their own decisions. Correspondent John Yang reports.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: