How people can protect their data in the wake of the Roe ruling

Rebecca Wexler:

Just as you've said, they've done it before. So an example, Meta just won a case in the New Jersey Courts, where they challenged the scope of a warrant that was supposed to be executed over the course of 60 days, that was far too long.

So there are examples of companies successfully pushing back even at the extreme of a law enforcement warrant and not having to hand over information. I think we should hold companies to that standard. You know, you can do it. You've done it before, you should be doing it here.

But in addition, stop volunteering information to law enforcement, promise that you won't voluntarily handed over. When law enforcement comes and asks for information, notify the people whose information is being requested.