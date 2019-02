Judy Woodruff:

The costs of health care are a pocketbook issue for most Americans, and rising drug prices, a key part of that.

People in the U.S. spend more on prescription drugs than in any other country, about $1,200 a year per person. Insurers and the government pay the largest share. But it's costing consumers more money in premiums and out of pocket.

Anger has been building over affordability and specialty drugs that cost tens of thousands of dollars. That was the backdrop for a much-anticipated Senate hearing today involving the drug makers.

John Yang has that report.