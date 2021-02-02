How President Biden’s policy shifts are impacting immigrants

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, that's absolutely right.

It's a message he has sent from day one in office, when he sat down and started to reverse and end some of those Trump era immigration policies. As he said today, he doesn't feel he's making new law. He's ending bad policies.

But take a look back at some of those steps he took on the very first day in office. He did end that travel ban, as we just heard. He reinstated DACA, the Obama era program shielding from deportation people brought here as kids, and halted border wall construction. He also ended some of the stepped-up immigration enforcement that was going on from ICE.

Judy, those were all things put into place unilaterally by President Trump and then ended unilaterally by President Biden. He continued that trend of unraveling Trump era policies.

Today, if you look at the list, as it grew today with those new policies, he created the task force to reunify separated families — the previous government had basically abdicated responsibility — ordered a review of the asylum policies from the previous administration, including that MPP program that keeps people in Mexico while U.S. cases unfold.

And he ordered a review of the public charge rule, which basically made it harder for anyone to get citizenship if they ever access public support here in the U.S.

Now, Judy, all of those send very strong signals. There's a change in messaging. We have gone from the restrictionist message of the Trump administration to a much more welcoming message under the Biden administration.

But it's important to note the changes he made today to policy won't have immediate impact. Why? Because many of those reviews will themselves lead to more questions. How do you handle the case of 65,000 people who are stuck in Mexico waiting for their asylum cases to unfold?

Where and how do you reunify some of those separated families? Do parents get some kind of protected status? And, also, how do you handle some of the third-country deals that were negotiated by Homeland Security with those countries of origin?

All of those questions and those details will have to be worked out.