How President Xi Jinping is transforming China at home and abroad

Judy Woodruff:

Tonight, we launch our series "China: Power & Prosperity. "

With the support of the Pulitzer Center, correspondents Nick Schifrin and Katrina Yu and producers Dan Sagalyn and Eric O'Connor conducted more than 70 on-camera interviews, traveled to eight Chinese cities, and reported from or collaborated with producers in eight countries, to cover everything from trade, to technology, to the lifestyles of the young and rich.

We begin our series at the top.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's philosophy has been written into the country's constitution. He has sought to raise the standard of living at home and China's power and influence around the world.

Critics accuse him of consolidating power and creating a campaign of oppression.

Nick Schifrin reports from Beijing on the strongest Chinese leader in more than 50 years.