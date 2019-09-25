Taking stock of China’s growing power and prosperity

Judy Woodruff:

Beginning tomorrow, we will launch a 10-part series exploring today's China and its relationship with the U.S.

With the help of the Pulitzer Center, our correspondent Nick Schifrin and Katrina Yu and producers around the world conducted more than 70 on-camera interviews in eight Chinese cities and across seven countries.

Why have we dedicated so many resources to reporting on China?

Nick Schifrin is here with a preview of our series, "China: Power & Prosperity."