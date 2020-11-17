How Republicans are responding to Trump’s continued election defiance

Lisa Desjardins:

It's also significant, because he is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which oversees law enforcement, not elections, but law enforcement in this country.

Chairman Graham has spent the last day explaining to reporters what he believes he said.

And here's a quote, how he explains this. Let's look at that. He said: "I wanted to find out how you verify mail-in ballots signatures. And that was the extent of the conversation" with the secretary of state of Georgia.

Senator Graham is saying, essentially, he is not sure that the technology in Georgia was up to snuff for figuring out those ballots and that — and whether the signatures were actually accurate for mail-in votes.

But the secretary of state said that, as part of that conversation, Senator Graham implied that large numbers of ballots should be thrown out in counties that the technology did not meet whatever Senator Graham's standard was. So, there are some questions about what he said in general.

And in I think that, when we talk about senators and how they look at this, a lot of senators have been state officials. One of them, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, put it this way over this whole thing.

He said: "If he was trying to get information, then that's fine. But if he was trying to influence ballot-counting, that's problematic."

And it's hard to tell, honestly — this is a he said/he said — exactly what Senator Graham was trying to do.

One other note, Judy, this idea of whether Republican senators are accepting the election results, they seem to be tiptoeing toward acceptance. Senator Marco Rubio today said the preliminary results seem to indicate a Biden win. Senator John Cornyn of Texas has talked about the president-elect and said he doesn't think anything can change that outcome.

And, notably, you mentioned that Senator Harris, vice president-elect Harris, was on the Senate floor today. She received congratulations, I have confirmed, from Republican Senators Lankford, Rounds, and Tim Scott.

And Senator Lindsey Graham gave her a fist-bump. He apparently told reporters that he said, "If it works out, congratulations."