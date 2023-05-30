How Rosalynn Carter reduced stigma around mental health and caregiving

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Audio

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia. That news comes about three months after it was announced her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, was moving into hospice care. Caregiving has been a major focus of Mrs. Carter’s life and work. William Brangham looks at that legacy and the impact dementia has on millions of families.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch