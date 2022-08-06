How schools are tackling safety as students return to class

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Kaisha Young

As students head back to the classroom in a few weeks, they bring renewed concerns about safety. That's often left up to individual school districts, but some federal money is available to help. Lori Alhadeff, founder of Make Our Schools Safe, and Amy Klinger from the Educator's School Safety Network join Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Kaisha Young

