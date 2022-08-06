Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, with monkeypox cases on the rise, concerns grow over disparities in access to vaccines, testing and treatment. Then, we look at what's keeping students safe as they return to school. Plus, more people are finding a home in skateboarding as the sport becomes more inclusive.
