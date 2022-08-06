August 6, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, with monkeypox cases on the rise, concerns grow over disparities in access to vaccines, testing and treatment. Then, we look at what's keeping students safe as they return to school. Plus, more people are finding a home in skateboarding as the sport becomes more inclusive.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: