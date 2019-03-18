How social media platforms reacted to viral video of New Zealand shootings

Judy Woodruff:

Many questions have been raised about how graphic videos of this attack were posted and allowed to spread quickly on YouTube, on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The companies said they tried to stop it, but faced big challenges. Facebook said that it removed 1.5 million videos depicting images from the shooting in the first 24 hours after it happened.

More than a million of those were blocked as they were transferred to social media. YouTube had its own war room-like response center. But it, too, struggled to stop the posting in the minutes after the attack.

Reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin took a close look at how YouTube and others tried to combat all this. She's the Silicon Valley correspondent for The Washington Post and she joins us now from San Francisco.

Elizabeth Dwoskin, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So I think my first question is, as this shooter, this gunman, decided he was going to use his camera as he began this terrible massacre, was there anything in social media to stop him?