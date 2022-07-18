How some members of the Republican Party have normalized the use of violent rhetoric

Amna Nawaz:

The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has presented new evidence in recent hearings on how former President Donald Trump stoked violence leading up to and on January 6.

And, this week, the committee will focus on Trump's actions during those 187 minutes of the insurrection itself.

But, as Laura Barrón-López reports, the escalation and normalization of violent rhetoric has extended beyond Trump, becoming a dangerous feature of Republican campaign and party messaging.

We begin with last week's hearing.