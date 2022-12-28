How states have reshaped marijuana laws and what’s next

Gabrielle Hays:

Well, it is important to know that, back in November, this amendment passed with 53 percent of people voting yes.

Now, it establishes a lot of things. First and foremost, we know that it establishes a lottery process, where that will sort of be the mechanism for people being able to be awarded licenses. We know that those who already have medical marijuana licenses will kind of get first dibs for being able to sell as early as next year.

The amendment also establishes a 6 percent tax. And so the state has already estimated that they believe or expect to see as much as $40 million being generated annually from this amendment going into effect.

Now, what that money what that money is going to be used for varies, right? There are several things, but one thing of note that a lot of people have been talking about is the process of expungement. The amendment allows for people with certain nonviolent marijuana offenses to have their records expunged and to petition for release.

And so those are some of the key things, everything from taxes to what the money will be used for and what is in the legislation.