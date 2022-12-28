Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 28, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, western New York digs out of many feet of snow as the death toll steadily rises and more flights are canceled. The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, again declares an emergency after cold weather damages the city's water system. Plus, a movement by non-profits, politicians and the workers themselves aims to decriminalize the sex trade in Thailand.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch