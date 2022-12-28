Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, western New York digs out of many feet of snow as the death toll steadily rises and more flights are canceled. The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, again declares an emergency after cold weather damages the city's water system. Plus, a movement by non-profits, politicians and the workers themselves aims to decriminalize the sex trade in Thailand.
