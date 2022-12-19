Recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri. What’s next?

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s new marijuana law went into effect this month, making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state. It also sets the stage for thousands of Missourians to have their criminal records expunged, a move that some say is a step in the right direction for criminal justice reform. However, elected leaders and activists are divided on the new law, with some critics arguing that it doesn’t go far enough to create an equal playing field for those looking to get licensed.

Researchers estimate marijuana sales in the United States could soar to $57 million by 2030. But it’s an industry that experts and advocates say largely excludes people of color – specifically Black people — with the vast majority of marijuana businesses in the United States being led by white people.

Amendment 3 in Missouri was passed with 53 percent of the vote in November, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Maryland voters favored a similar amendment during the midterm elections, and Rhode Island’s General Assembly made recreational marijuana legal back in May. However, efforts to pass similar legislation failed last month in Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota.

While recreational use of marijuana was illegal in Missouri prior to the new law’s passage, medical marijuana was adopted in 2018, with patients needing a special ID card to make a purchase. Before last Thursday, anyone without a card who got caught with 10 grams or less could be charged with a criminal misdemeanor and have to pay a fine. Though punishments can range, those caught with more than 10 grams could have landed in prison for a year and received a fine of $2,000

Backed by the group Legal Missouri 2022, the new law allows for the expungement of certain marijuana-related nonviolent offenses from people’s records, and permits people who are incarcerated or on parole or probation to petition for release for the same kind of offenses.

Here’s what the new law does, and what opponents still want to see.

How the law works

As in other states, there are limitations to marijuana use under the new law. It’s not allowed in public or while someone is driving, and consumers must be 21 or older. Starting in February, residents can apply for registration cards to grow marijuana at home, but they must follow certain guidelines about the number and size of the plants. And dispensaries aren’t actually selling cannabis for recreational use yet – vendors are just starting the licensing process.

Those who are already medical license holders in Missouri will get first dibs at applying for comprehensive licenses under the new amendment, and they were able to start applying for those as early as Dec. 8. The licenses that are granted will go out by early February.

Amendment 3 also establishes a microbusiness program that serves as a pathway for smaller entrepreneurs and businesses to get licensed. The department is required to grant six licenses in each of the eight congressional districts, and people will be able to apply for those by June 2023. A lottery system will be developed to select both comprehensive facility licenses and marijuana microbusiness licensees.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas came out in support of the amendment. In a post to social media, he stated that he didn’t “trust the legislature’s majority,” including on how to craft the best approach to legal marijuana.”

But some leaders take issue with the rules, despite the seeming attempts at equity when it comes to how licenses are dispersed.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told the Missouri Independent before the election that the bill “reads like it was designed to benefit current vendors and license holders — not everyday people.”

The state conference of the NAACP agrees with Jones.

In considering Amendment 3, “we saw that the language that was being used was vague and [in] places where people needed certainty and we were afraid that we were going to be tricked, literally tricked again, by big business out to monopolize the marijuana industry,” Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel, Jr. told the PBS NewsHour.

Around the nation, states like California that were early adopters of legal pot have seen big businesses dominate the market, while smaller businesses have struggled. It’s also a business, according to Viridian Capital Advisors, that’s struggling to turn a profit in some areas. The financial analysis firm, which tracks the cannabis industry, found that capital raises are down more than 60 percent compared to 2021.

Though Legal Missouri 22 lists three local NAACP chapters on its endorsement page, Missouri NAACP, the statewide conference, urged voters to oppose Amendment 3.The state branch sent a cease and desist letter to have the NAACP name removed from the Legal Missouri 2022 website just a few days before the midterms .

“If a chapter of the NAACP looks at an issue and says, ‘Hey, this affects our city or our area,’ and they say, ‘We like it or we don’t like it,’ that’s fine, but when you have statewide issues, it is up to all of the units of the NAACP, the Missouri State Conference, to make a determination about those issues,” Chapel told the NewsHour.

The new law includes a 6 percent tax on retail marijuana sales.“Missouri will see millions in new revenue pour in each year for veterans’ health care, drug treatment, and our severely underfunded public defender’s office,” Legal Missouri 2022’s campaign manager, John Payne, posted to Instagram the day after the November midterms.

The amendment also sets aside funds to pay for the expungement process.

“The state auditor’s office estimated that we would probably generate at a minimum $40 million each and every year from the tax on marijuana sales,” Dan Viets, a criminal defense lawyer and Missouri State Coordinator for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), told the PBS NewsHour.

Viets says the new law would also allow individual municipalities to set a 3 percent tax and to use those funds as they choose.

Expunging marijuana offenses

Part of the new law’s aim is to curb marijuana-related arrests and prosecution. The legislation specifically states that it will “prevent arrest and penalty for personal possession and cultivation of limited amounts of marijuana by adults twenty-one years of age or older.”

It goes a step further by wiping out certain marijuana-related offenses from Missourans’ criminal records. Residents who have been convicted of such crimes can begin the expungement process now. However, offenses such as distribution or delivery to a minor, or related to violence and operating a motor vehicle under the influence are not eligible.

“People may petition courts to be released from probation or released from parole, or actually released from prison or jail if they’re serving a sentence for a marijuana offense of possession up to 3 pounds,” Viets said.

Both Viets and Legal Missouri 2022’s John Payne say this move could change the lives of hundreds of thousands of Missourians.

“There are more than 20,000 arrests each year in the state of Missouri for marijuana. So you go five years and you’ve got 100,000 [arrests] – and we’ve had marijuana prohibition for much longer than five years,” Viets said.

According to arrest data that the FBI collects from agencies across the country, Missouri saw around 20,000 marijuana related arrests in 2017 and 2016. In more recent years, the numbers range from 15,000 to a little over 9,000 in 2021. The agency also noted that the data they collect is voluntarily submitted by the law enforcement agencies. In 2021 out of Missouri’s 591 agencies, 326 reported.

Missouri is not the only state to seek to expunge records – other states such as Arizona, California and Colorado also offer a similar path. In 2020, the University of Michigan Law School released a study that found that in the first year after a person’s record is cleared, their wages could increase by more than 22 percent.

The courts have about six months to expunge these records, though Payne said how long it really takes for the courts to look at all records and offenses could vary.

“Some of the expungements go sooner than others. So the misdemeanors go first, after that, the lower-level felonies and then after that, I believe A, B and C felonies are expunged upon the completion of those sentences, including any supervised parole or probation,” he told the NewsHour.

However, according to the MO NAACP’s Chapel, who has served as president for the conference for four years, the expungement aspect of the law falls short.

“Nobody has any idea how the expungements are going to work and even though the law is in effect, there’s not a single person introducing expunge under Amendment 3. It’s supposed to be automatic. It’s supposed to provide a way back for our people, African Americans and others, who have been overly criminalized and penalized as a result of these marijuana convictions and it doesn’t do that at all,” he told the NewsHour.

What’s next?

Residents will be able to buy recreational marijuana products in the new year.

“Approximately the first week of February, possibly sooner,” Viets says. “The dispensaries, which are now dispensing medical marijuana, will be licensed to dispense non-medical adult use marijuana.”

The expungement processes allowed under the new law can, in some cases, be delayed.

“Expungement of misdemeanors is to be completed within six months of Dec. 8 and expungement of felony offenses within 12 months,” Viets explained. “There will be some work involved in the felony expungements because someone’s going to have to sit down and review acts of each felony marijuana case and determine what the alleged weight of marijuana was that was involved and determined thereby who’s eligible for automatic expungement.”

Chapel said that though the amendment is now law, more must be done going forward to ensure that there are resources and further legislation to fulfill its promises.

“They need to make sure that the funding is not just in place for this year, but for years to come, so that the expungements that they promised us in the first place actually materialize.,” he told the NewsHour.