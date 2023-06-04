How surveillance cameras are being used to punish public housing residents

An investigation by The Washington Post found that surveillance cameras meant to fight violent crime in cities across the country are being used to punish and evict residents of public housing projects, at times for minor infractions or based on incorrect assumptions. Douglas MacMillan, the reporter who led the investigation, joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss the findings.

