How surveillance cameras are being used to punish public housing residents

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
An investigation by The Washington Post found that surveillance cameras meant to fight violent crime in cities across the country are being used to punish and evict residents of public housing projects, at times for minor infractions or based on incorrect assumptions. Douglas MacMillan, the reporter who led the investigation, joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss the findings.
Watch the Full Episode
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more