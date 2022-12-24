TSA tests controversial facial recognition technology at major airports

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
People traveling across the country this holiday season may come across a new component of airport security. The Transportation Security Administration is now testing facial identification scanners at 16 major airports. Washington Post columnist Geoffrey Fowler joins William Brangham to discuss the complexities and controversies around this new technology.
