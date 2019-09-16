How tensions over Saudi oil attacks could ‘spiral out of control’

Lisa Desjardins:

All of this follows 4.5 years of war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, one that has destroyed Yemen's economy and has led to mass starvation and disease.

The map here is especially important. The two strikes hit critical oil facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia. One is the world's largest crude oil stabilization plant. The other is the second largest oil field in the kingdom.

Yemen sits south on the other side of vast desert with Houthi-held territory to the southwest. Iran is on the other side, directly northeast. Oil markets have felt this latest blow. The attacks knocked out 5 percent of the world's output and triggered a spike in early trading today. It could take months to repair the facilities.

In Vienna today, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry aimed to calm traders.