How Texas gun owners feel about background checks, red flag laws

Judy Woodruff:

After the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton, and then Odessa and Midland, Texas, calls for gun reforms have been growing. They are coming from the public, from the business community, and from lawmakers.

President Trump has said that he will unveil what he supports sometime this week.

Recently, William Brangham went to Odessa and Midland to see what gun owners themselves think ought to be done — William.