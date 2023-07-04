How the American Revolution has become part of the current political divide

Amy Cooter:

With most militia groups I have studied, they are not overtly racist at the group level, in the sense of being white supremacists, being the same as neo-Nazis. That's just not what we see with this particular movement.

But just like many other white Americans who aren't part of militias, they have received a partial view of history through their educational process. They have not learned about slavery. They have not learned about Native American genocide, and they have not learned why those things still impact people very differently today.

And so when we have conversations about Critical Race Theory or about transgender rights, it's really easy for those things to become kind of buzzwords that are dismissed without much in-depth investigation into what they really mean and some of the concepts behind them.

It's all too easy to use that as sort of an excuse to fight back against what they see as too rapid social progress, but package it in a way that at least comes across as appealing to a broader swathe of America.