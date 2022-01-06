Harris on the state of democracy a year after Jan. 6

On the anniversary of an attack by pro-Trump rioters on the U.S. Capitol, Vice President Kamala Harris said we should look at the event as part of a steady series of moments that “attempt to unravel” American democracy.

The “chaos and violence” of Jan. 6 was an example of what can happen “if there is a destruction of democracy,” Harris said during an interview with PBS Newshour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff on the anniversary of the attack. But Congress’ return to complete its routine counting of electoral votes after the violence had subsided was also a symbol “of a democracy that is both fragile and strong.”

Harris was at the U.S. Capitol as the attack unfolded last year in her capacity as the junior senator from California and the vice president-elect.

She said even before that day, the nation’s democracy was threatened by falsehoods about the 2020 election, including fraudulent claims of widespread voter fraud.

“It is incumbent, then, on those who are informed, who are knowledgeable, to be vigilant in speaking truth, no matter how difficult sometimes it is to hear, much less speak,” Harris said. “Because the truth is that the democracy of the United States of America is only standing as it is because of the faith and the purpose of the American people to fight for it.”

Other highlights from the interview:

On Republican reaction to Jan. 6: Harris said she applauded Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who blamed Trump for stoking the riots. House Republicans have subsequently stripped Cheney of her leadership role , while Democrats promoted her to vice chairwoman of the House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

Harris said she wouldn’t speak to whether the Jan. 6 committee was considering criminal prosecution as she was not “privy to the internal facts” made available to the committee.

On voting rights: The U.S. needs federal laws “that guarantee the freedom and right of every American to have access to the ballot,” Harris said. She called on Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, saying they’re important to upholding the right to vote in free and fair elections. The legislation has passed the House, but has stalled in the Senate as Democrats do not have enough votes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

On COVID-19: Harris stood by the administration’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic response, saying progress has been made over the last year — vaccines, boosters and masks have helped schools and businesses reopen. But there’s still work to do, she added. Nearly two years into the pandemic, Harris said she recognized many people have reached “a level of malaise.” “We want to get back to normal,” but we must do the work of “pushing through with solutions … let’s meet the challenges where they are,” she said. The administration has drawn criticism in recent weeks for testing capacity and access, and i n a pair of letters published Thursday in the journal JAMA, six public health advisers who served on the Biden-Harris transition team urged the White House to shift its vaccine-focused response to focus more on testing, surveillance and public health as a way toward a “new normal.”

Laura Santhanam contributed reporting.