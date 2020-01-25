How the end of a major tax incentive may impact wind energy

Karla Murthy:

And that's exactly what lawmakers have determined. After nearly 30 years, Congress is phasing out the PTC. Wind projects need to be operational by the end of 2020 to receive the full credit, with the incentive completely disappearing by 2024.That means projects like Aviator are racing to be up and spinning this year.

A turbine can be built in as fast as two and a half weeks. And to build nearly two hundred of them by the end of this year requires carefully choreographing the location of equipment like cranes; and a small army of construction workers. While some teams are preparing sites, others are receiving and staging the massive pieces of infrastructure that make up each turbine. Getting the sections of each one here is also a logistical feat.

The blades are shipped on expandable trailers and are so long that access roads built for the project can't be too steep, or the blades could scrape the ground. Beyond the scale and increased productivity of wind projects like Aviator, renewable energy has also gotten a boost from big corporations hoping to address climate change by offsetting their greenhouse gas emissions.

Among those signing the blades at aviator was a team from Facebook, which has pledged to buy about 40 percent of the energy produced here. Urvi Parekh is the head of renewable energy for Facebook.