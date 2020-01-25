Trump’s legal team begins defense in Senate impeachment trial

Ryan Goodman:

So it is a set of tough questions in that sense. And I do think one of the issues that the Democrats laid out well is the answer to that question will be with us for decades or centuries in the sense that we've been looking when we think about that question, well, what happened with the Johnson impeachment hundreds of years ago? What happened with the Nixon impeachment decades ago? And so what the answer to that question here will define the relationship between the two branches for a long period of time, so can it be the case that the president can say, you know, you want any information from us. We're not participating whatsoever. We're not going to tell you what specifically is executive privilege. Just no participation. That's why the letter this October 8th letter from the White House counsel to the House was declared by The New York Times in its headline, "White House declares war" on the impeachment inquiry because it really was just nothing. You'll get no documents, no officials, no matter how low or high they are in the chain. Right. And that's something extraordinary that I think the Democrats are trying to say to the senators, this is about us, too, as an institution.