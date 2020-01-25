What health officials know about the coronavirus outbreak

Edith Bracho-Sanchez:

So we are learning. I think it's important to say that we are learning hour by hour, day by day, just how infectious, and just how severe, and the mortality rate for this virus. I think what's important for people in this country to know is that this outbreak is so far contained to China. Of course, there have been cases in other countries, the United States included. And I think last time I looked, the list is over ten countries. So far, those cases have reached other countries are linked back to Wuhan. So in terms of person to person transmission outside of China, we have not seen that yet. And there are, and I always like to put this in perspective, there are viruses in this country right now, such as the flu, that pose a much, much bigger threat. There is, of course, this tendency to fear the things that we don't know, that we haven't seen. And this virus is new so I understand that. But we have to take a step back and say, what do we actually have here right now that is more likely to pose a threat?