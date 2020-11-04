How the GOP unexpectedly gained ground in the House

Lisa Desjardins:

Yes. OK, here we are.

There are 435 members of Congress. Sometimes, they are a big blur to me, but there are, each one important and individual; 203 right now Democrats have won their races; 188 Republicans have won their races.

So, if you look at this right now, Amna, we have got 44 races left in the House. And, as the night was going on, the presidential race so pivotal, I think what was getting lost last night is something, a very big headline in the House, which is Democrats expected — Nancy Pelosi even said on our air she thought she would win five, 15, 20 seats.

They're going to lose seats, it looks like. And let's look at one of the places where there is still a possibility for a Democratic win or loss. This is Abigail Spanberger. We have been focusing on her, freshman Democrat from the central stripe of Virginia, includes the Richmond suburbs.

She is someone. She's a former CIA operative, national security kind of Democrat. Last night, our viewers might remember this race, Spanberger was down by 20 points. And it appeared that most of the voting was in. But, in fact, it turned out that hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes had not been counted at all.

This is the story of our election. We're trying to figure out which votes are in. Those mail-in votes have gone for Spanberger so much, she has made up 20 points. And now her campaign is feeling good. She's within striking distance of retaining this seat in basically a Republican district.

So let's talk about the House in general. Let's summarize it all up.