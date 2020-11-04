Presidential election updates from 5 key states

Jon Ralston:

Well, the margin is about 7,500 votes in Joe Biden's favor.

The issue here now, Judy, is that there are just so many outstanding mail ballots, tens of thousands in Clark County, which is Las Vegas, which is a Democratic stronghold here, and where the Democrats, in the pre-election mail balloting, won by more than 2-1.

So, they are very confident that, once those are counted, that the advantage will go even more in Biden's favor.

A lot of people are asking, why aren't these votes counted yet? Well, this is a new ball game for Nevada, Judy. We have never had this kind of volume of mail balloting before. The legislature in a special session controlled by the Democrats mandated that every active registered voter get a ballot a few months ago.

And so that has caused the mix of votes to be very different than usual, and they just don't have the staff, and they're a bit overwhelmed, especially in the urban areas and especially in Clark County. But both Clark County, which is Vegas, and Washoe County, which is Reno, have said they will announce results at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

There may be some rural numbers that come out today, Judy, but those are going to be a very small number of votes, won't move the needle that much.