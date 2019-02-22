How The HistoryMakers strives to share the African-American experience

Jeffrey Brown:

Making history accessible and available to all is the goal of The HistoryMakers, a Chicago-based oral history project collecting the stories of African-Americans from all around the world.

Accessible online free of charge, the collection includes a range of people, some famous, some not so, President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, actors Marla Gibbs and Ruby Dee, captains of industry like communications moguls Cathy Hughes and Earl Graves, and many others have shared their stories.

Julieanna Richardson is the organization's founder, and joins me now.

Welcome to you.