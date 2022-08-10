How the Inflation Reduction Act could affect your taxes

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act would dramatically increase funding for the IRS some $80 billion over the next 10 years. Democrats say that gets the agency back on its feet, able to find more tax cheats after years of budget cuts. Republicans say it's dangerous and will target American families for audits.

Joining me now to understand more is former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.

Thank you so much for joining us.

I want to start with some baseline facts here about the IRS. First of all, since 2010, the IRS has seen significant budget cuts, nearly 20 percent, and their staff numbers are down about that same amount. The agency currently has about 80,000 full-time staffers, for reference.

John Koskinen, this bill could double that amount, adding another 80,000 plus staffers over 10 years. Does the IRS really need that many? Is the problem that large?