How the infrastructure deal aims to bolster our aging transportation network

Lisa Desjardins:

At the heart of this billion-dollar-plus bill, by far, the biggest piece is classic transportation, things that help us move.

There is $453 billion total for roads, bridges and surface transportation. Another $66 billion is for railways, and there are billions for ferries. There is need. An estimated one in five roads in this country is in poor condition, and tens of thousands of bridges need repair.

Anyone who has gone near an American city knows, for the most part, traffic is getting worse.

To help us unpack all of this, we have Tom Smith from the American Society of Civil Engineers joining us.

Tom, I got to say, this — all of these numbers this week, sometimes, it feels like funny money. Can you help us understand what nearly $500 billion means? And how much of our road and bridge problem will that solve?