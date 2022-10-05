News Wrap: OPEC drastically cuts oil production to boost sagging prices

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, OPEC is drastically cutting oil production by two million barrels a day to boost sagging prices, Russian President Putin signed documents today to annex four regions of Ukraine as the Russian military is losing its grip on some of the areas and as many as 65 people were killed in an air strike in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.
