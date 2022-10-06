October 6, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, a former police officer kills dozens of children and adults at a daycare center in northeast Thailand. Oil prices are set to rise as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere and global supplies remain tenuous. Plus, President Biden takes action to pardon federal offenses of marijuana possession.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: