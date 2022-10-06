Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, a former police officer kills dozens of children and adults at a daycare center in northeast Thailand. Oil prices are set to rise as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere and global supplies remain tenuous. Plus, President Biden takes action to pardon federal offenses of marijuana possession.
