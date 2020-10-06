How the pandemic has complicated these immigrants’ path to citizenship

John Yang:

Her in-person interview and required civics test with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, was scheduled for March. That gave her hope that she would become a citizen in time to register to vote in this fall's election.

But then the pandemic hit. USCIS closed its offices, and Solomon's application got stuck in a processing backlog of about 700,000 people waiting for their applications to be approved.

In a statement to the "NewsHour," a USCIS spokesperson wrote: "While it is true that our production may likely be down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also true we believe we will end the fiscal year with approximately 600,000 new citizens."

That's compared with 834,000 new citizens naturalized last year. Analysts say some 300,000 applicants now in the pipeline won't become citizens in time to vote in November.

Officials say citizenship applications surge every four years timed to beat voter registration deadlines. That's what led Fernando Valle to apply last November, after taking a free citizenship class at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

He had come to the United States from his native Mexico in 2005 on a work visa. He became a permanent resident in 2015 after marrying his husband.