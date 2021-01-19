How the pandemic is impacting college students’ mental health

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, we look at how the pandemic is affecting the mental health of college students.

Students have long been prone to stress, anxiety and depression. According to the CDC, three out of four Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 report poor mental health tied to the pandemic.

Hari Sreenivasan has our story. It's part of our ongoing series Rethinking College.

And a warning for some viewers: This story deals with the subject of suicide.