How the Supreme Court ruling on gun restrictions will impact state laws

Judy Woodruff:

While today's ruling is expected to affect only a handful of states, those states, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, as well as Washington, D.C., are home to nearly 90 million people, or more than a quarter of the country's populations.

Three other states have similar laws, but the justices' majority specifically said that this case will not affect them. They are Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

Joining me now is the attorney general for Connecticut. He's William Tong.

Mr. Tong, welcome to the "NewsHour."

We saw in this majority opinion Justice Clarence Thomas saying essentially that the American people have a right to bear arms that cannot be superseded by some requirement imposed by the government. What do you make of that argument?