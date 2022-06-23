June 23, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the Jan. 6 panel explains how former President Trump tried to use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election. Then, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that restricted who could carry a gun outside the home. Plus, 50 years after the landmark Title IX law, the Biden administration proposes new protections for LGBTQ students and sexual assault survivors.

