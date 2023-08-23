How the suspected death of Prigozhin could impact Russia’s stability

Amna Nawaz:

We return now to our other lead story, a plane crash in Russia that could have ramifications around the world.

A jet went down today en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The airline said it was carrying the head of the infamous Wagner mercenary group.

Outside of Moscow, a plane falls from the sky, the possible fiery fate of a former Kremlin-soldier-turned-traitor. Yevgeny Prigozhin rose from the St. Petersburg underworld to become known as Vladimir Putin's chef, thanks to Kremlin catering contracts. He helped cook up the 2016 U.S. disinformation campaign from this St. Petersburg building.

And then Prigozhin's Kremlin catering turned violent. His paramilitary empire Wagner Group deployed thousands of mercenaries to a dozen countries to do the Kremlin's bidding. In Ukraine, Wagner helped Russia capture the center of Bakhmut in the war's longest and deadliest battle.