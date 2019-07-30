How the Trump administration explains ongoing family separations at the border

Lee Gelernt:

Yes, so there's a lot in there. Let me pull it apart, because I think that the administration is really being misleading in those statements.

To begin with, you can look at it percentage-wise or you can look at how many children are being separated. We now know over 900 since the injunction. And these are little children. Even one impermissible separation would be too much. And I will let the public judge for themselves whether 900 little children being separated after the court's injunction is too much.

The second thing I want to point out is, it's apples and oranges to talk about trafficking here. These are cases where the government admits it's the parent, but says, we still need to separate because of danger.

Yet, when we look at the government's reasons, we are seeing things like traffic offense, misdemeanor thefts, disorderly conduct.

And the last point I want the stress is that we told the court from day one, if the child is genuinely in danger, or there is objective reason to believe the child is in danger, we, of course, want you to separate the parent and child.

That's not what's going on. We have had independent experts look at these cases and say, at most, there's a handful of cases that might warrant further investigation, that, overwhelmingly, these are cases that should never even have been considered for separation.

We don't separate a parent and child for — because the parent has a disorderly conduct offense in the past. Imagine how many American parents would lose their children if those are the kind of offenses that would warrant you losing your child.