How these 3 governors say we can overcome political polarization

Judy Woodruff:

As Washington, D.C., feels more divided now than ever before, some leaders at the state level are aiming for something often unheard of in today's politics, common ground.

Last night, I sat down with governors from three states who have had to work with legislatures dominated by the opposite party.

All three were critical of Washington's handling of the federal government shutdown.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told me he would have done everything differently.

But the governors also struck a hopeful note about the state of American politics.

Here's a little of that.

As you look at this audience, who are really, really frustrated, for all the reasons we have been talking, what — can you give them hope? Can you give them a few sentences to believe that the system is still worth believing in, that we haven't just lost our way in this country?