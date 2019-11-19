How these Oregon teachers are fighting back against white nationalism

Amna Nawaz:

Last week, the FBI reported that hate crime violence in the country is at a 16-year high. In 2018, there were more than 4,500 such crimes, assaults that were motivated in part or in whole by racial, ethnic or religious bias, as well as discrimination against gender and sexual orientation.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights also reported that the highest percentage of all reported hate incidents since the 2016 election were in elementary and secondary schools.

"NewsHour" special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault looks at how this problem has played out in Northwest Oregon and how teachers are learning to intervene earlier.

It's part of our education coverage Making the Grade and the latest in our Race Matters series looking at solutions to racism. A warning: This story contains some offensive and troubling images.