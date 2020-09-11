How these September 11th babies, now voting age, see America

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, those young Americans' lives have been shaped by wars, by school shootings, and now a deadly global pandemic.

Garrett Graff recently interviewed several of them for his piece in "Politico" magazine. It's called: "The Children of 9/11 Are About to Vote." He's also the author of The New York Times bestselling book "The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11."

Garrett, welcome back to the "NewsHour." It's always good to talk to you.

It is remarkable to read in your latest piece, these young adults have only ever known a nation at war.

In fact, one of the young women, Chloe, said this to you. She said: "Every single day since I was born, we haven't been in a time where we are at peace," which is a remarkable thing to read.

What did these young Americans tell you about how they view America's wars after 9/11?