How this bipartisan plan proposes scaling up contact tracing

Judy Woodruff:

The COVID-19 testing plan announced at the White House this evening is one more step on a long road toward reopening much of the country.

But many say it is still too small a step. A new bipartisan proposal calls for far more ambitious moves. This $46 billion plan would hire 180,000 workers to help trace and track those who were infected or exposed and the people they came in contact with, allocate money for housing where infected people could isolate themselves voluntarily, and provide income support while people are isolated.

Andy Slavitt teamed up with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and many others on this blueprint. He is the former head of Medicare and Medicaid under President Obama.

Andy Slavitt, good to you have with us again.

First of all, we have heard so much about testing. They're talking about it again at the White House today. The United States has a long way to go in that regard.

But, in this proposal, you're not focusing on testing. Why not?