How to be a smarter shopper amid rising grocery bills

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Leave your feedback
It’s hard to miss that consumers are having to eat the cost of higher food bills. While overall inflation is down after hitting a decades-high, grocery prices were still 11.3 percent higher this January than in early 2022. NewsHour's Casey Kuhn put together some tips as well as a quiz to help shoppers make the most of their food budget. She joins Amna Nawaz to discuss what she learned.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.
Support Provided By:
Learn more