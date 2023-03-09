How to be a smarter shopper amid rising grocery bills

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Casey Kuhn
By —

Casey Kuhn

It’s hard to miss that consumers are having to eat the cost of higher food bills. While overall inflation is down after hitting a decades-high, grocery prices were still 11.3 percent higher this January than in early 2022. NewsHour's Casey Kuhn put together some tips as well as a quiz to help shoppers make the most of their food budget. She joins Amna Nawaz to discuss what she learned.

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Casey Kuhn
By —

Casey Kuhn

Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.

