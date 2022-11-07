How translators help remove barriers to voting for Indigenous communities

Audio

For Native American communities across the country, the effort to translate ballots and voting materials into Native languages is not an easy task. Cronkite News reporter Alexia Stanbridge spoke with Indigenous communities in Arizona about their commitment to voting rights.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: