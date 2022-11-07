How translators help remove barriers to voting for Indigenous communities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
For Native American communities across the country, the effort to translate ballots and voting materials into Native languages is not an easy task. Cronkite News reporter Alexia Stanbridge spoke with Indigenous communities in Arizona about their commitment to voting rights.
