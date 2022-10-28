Candidates make last pitches to Latino voters in important Nevada races

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

Latino voters have long propelled Democrats to statewide victories in Nevada. But concerns over inflation and cost of living have made Democratic incumbents as vulnerable as ever in the state. Lisa Desjardins traveled to Las Vegas to talk with Latino voters about the contests that may well determine the balance of power in congress.

Listen to this Segment

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: