Candidates make last pitches to Latino voters in important Nevada races

Lisa Desjardins
Tess Conciatori
Latino voters have long propelled Democrats to statewide victories in Nevada. But concerns over inflation and cost of living have made Democratic incumbents as vulnerable as ever in the state. Lisa Desjardins traveled to Las Vegas to talk with Latino voters about the contests that may well determine the balance of power in congress.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
