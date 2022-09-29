How Democrats and Republicans are courting Hispanic and Latino voters ahead of midterms

Carlos Odio:

Well, look, here's the thing about abortion when it comes to Latino voters.

First of all, there is this somehow a conventional wisdom in certain parts that Latinos are more socially conservative, perhaps on something like abortion. I don't think there's a lot of evidence of that, actually.

What I will say is, if you ask an abortion question 1,000 different ways, you're going to get 1,000 different answers. And there is a lot of nuance. Where the nuance disappears is when it comes down to taking away rights, like we see in the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision, in the action that now states are taking to strip away existing rights.

What we are seeing is outright rejection across the Latino electorate, and especially among these swing voters, who are the ones who are going to tip this thing in critical states one way or the other. You see other issues like guns. Guns, again, can be very complicated. I will say, Uvalde hit a very personal way in Latino communities.

And the importance, the salience of that issue rose to top three in most of our states, and hasn't gone away. It isn't about, again, the intricacies of policy. At the end of the day, it's about, who's going to protect me and my family? And there's a larger narrative there that can be told that weaves into the economy and how people are thinking about insecurity in this moment.